Actor Dilip Kumar took to Twitter to share some fond memories of her 100-year-old ancestral Haveli in Peshawar where he was born and raised before the India-Pakistan partition in 1947. The veteran actor expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s Provincial government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for deciding to preserve the Haveli which is currently in a dilapidated condition. Also Read - 'Human Rights Abuser Pak Resorting to Mockery of UNHRC With India Bashing'

On Thursday morning, the veteran actor wrote how he remembers the happy past from his childhood visualising the Haveli where he spent the initial years of life. One of the actor’s tweets read, “Every day as the trading closed in the market of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, a storyteller would sit in the center of the square narrating stories of valour and victory, deceit and retribution which I would listen to with wide-eyed attention, seated next to my father and uncles,” (sic). In another tweet, the Thespian reminisced how he got his first lesson of storytelling at the famous Qissa Khwani Bazaar. Also Read - KBC 12: Netizens Hail Amitabh Bachchan-Hosted Show As It Makes Comeback With New Season

The actor wrote, “I have lovely memories of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, where I received my first lessons in storytelling, which later provided the impetus to choose meaty stories and scripts for my work.” (sic) Also Read - Declaring Gilgit Baltistan as Its province: Pakistani Move or Chinese Influence?

The Tragedy King of Bollywood further recalled the ‘piggy rides’ on his grandfather’s back and the stories from his grandmother. He shared the memory of various rooms in the Haveli which were used for different purposes. Explaining how he was always enchanted by the beauty of his mother as a child, the actor wrote, “My mother who was frail and delicate was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and as a little boy I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could just sit by her side and gaze at her beautiful face.” (sic)

Check out the series of tweets here:

6/6 Every day as the trading closed in the market of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, a story teller would sit in the centre of the square narrating stories of valour and victory, deceit and retribution which I would listen to with wide- eyed attention, seated next to my father and uncles. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

5/n I have lovely memories of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, where I received my first lessons in story telling, which later provided the impetus to choose meaty stories and scripts for my work. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

4/n I can vividly recall the piggy rides on my grandfather’s back and the scary stories my grandmother cooked up to forbid me from wandering out of the house alone. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

3/n I have memories of the sitting room where the family gathered for high tea in the evenings, the large room where the ladies prayed, the terrace, the bedrooms, everything. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

2/n My mother who was frail and delicate was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and as a little boy I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could just sit by her side and gaze at her beautiful face. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

It was on September 27 that The Tribune reported about the provincial government’s decision of purchasing the ancestral houses of both Kumar, and his friend and fellow actor Raj Kapoor. The Department of Archaeology in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province decided to allocate money for purchasing the two popular buildings located in the heart of Peshawar city.

Earlier, as the news broke in, the veteran actor tweeted to request fans to share a few pictures of the Haveli. He also reposted a few photos.