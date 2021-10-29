Actor Piyush Mishra was recently asked to share his reaction to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan getting bail in the drug case. For the unversed, the actor has worked with SRK in the 1998 film Dil Se, in the movie Shah Rukh was seen in the lead role, whereas Piyush was seen as a CBI investigation officer.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Likely To Walk Out Of Jail Today | Complete Bail Order Arrives

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Piyush reacted to Aryan Khan's bail order, he said, "What will be my reaction? Kia usne, usko bail mil gai, bahar aagya wo. Ab Shah Rukh Khan jaane, unka beta jaane ya Sameer Wankhede jaane. Mujhe usse kya matlab hai? Theek hai ho gya. Jo kiya hain wo bhugtenge aap. Apne apne bachcho ko sambhalein, bas yahi hai. (He did it, he has got the bail and he is out now. Now Shah Rukh Khan, his son or NCB zonal directorate Sameer Wankhede know better. What have I to do with it? It's ok, it's done now. You reap what you sow. Handle your children, that's it)."

Aryan was granted bail after he spent 21 days under judicial custody at the Arthur Road jail. He was arrested on October 3, Sunday by the NCB from an alleged rave party. Along with Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail in the same case on Thursday.

Aryan Khan’s legal team released a statement thanking the judiciary after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the NCB’s drug case. Satish Maneshinde and Aryan Khan’s legal team stated, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. There was no possession, no evidence, no consumption, and no conspiracy, right from the moment when he was detained on October 2. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Justice Nitin Sambre who granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate.”

Aryan Khan is likely to walk out of Arthur Road Jail today evening.