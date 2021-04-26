Mumbai: Actor Taapsee Pannu lashed out at a troll for calling her names after she tweeted about the resources to help battle COVID-19. In between dozens of tweets where she has amplified to help people suffering from severe symptoms and is in a need of oxygen cylinders, medicines, and other essentials amid the second wave of the pandemic. Taapsee took time to slam a person who called her ‘sasti’ – a word that actor Kangana Ranaut and her fans often use against her. Also Read - Should Be Booked On Murder Charges: Madras HC Holds EC Responsible For Second Wave of COVID

Replying to the troll, she wrote, "Can you please shut up! Like just STFU ! If this is all u wanna say in these times then hold on until this country gets back to breathing normally and then get back to your sh*t ways until then DONT CROWD MY TIMELINE WITH YOUR NONSENSE and let me do what I am doing!"

The user who tried to troll her has now deleted the tweet. The user had asked if tweeting was all that Taapsee was willing to do, and if she was open to giving up her luxury car to help others.

Recently, Kangana took a dig at Taapsee and called her ‘She-Man’. Kangana shared a post by a Twitter handle Urban Dictionary, where they have given a sarcastic definition to Taapsee. The urban dictionary twitter handle described Taapsee as, “Taapsee Pannu is Bollywood actress known for her befitting replies. She’s also called as the ‘Sasti Copy’ of Indian superstar and padma shri recipient – Kangana Ranaut. She is also a member of Pappu Gang (sic).” Kangana retweeted it and wrote, “Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today (sic).”

However, Kangana was criticized for her remark on Taapsee. She later clarified, “I think it’s a compliment for her tough looks … why you thinking only negative I don’t understand.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial DoBaaaraa. She also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan co-starring Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi and Looop Lapeta.