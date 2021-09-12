Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on August 8. On Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to Akshay and his family. Taking to Twitter, Akshay shared the long letter by PM Modi and thanked him for the ‘amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for him and his late parents’.Also Read - Video: PM Modi Interacts With Para-Athletes, Says They Motivate Him. Watch

PM Modi wrote in the letter to Akshay that it would have been best if he would have never written such a letter and such a time should never have come. He then expressed that he is saddened by the demise of his mother. PM Modi also revealed that he spoke with Akshay on the 'fateful morning' and the actor was 'crestfallen' and emotionally encapsulated "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence."

Prime Minister then goes on to talk about his mother how he took care of his mother was 'inspiring'. He then concluded the letter by saying, "In such times of grief, words seldom do justice. Preserve her memories and legacy, and keep making her proud. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with you and your family."

Akshay tweeted, “Humbled by condolence messages on mom’s passing, thankful to all🙏🏻Grateful to hon’ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe. (sic)”

Read Full Letter Here:

Humbled by condolence messages on mom’s passing, thankful to all🙏🏻Grateful to hon’ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe pic.twitter.com/22lDjZfEE6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2021



Akshay’s mother was hospitalised and was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hiranandani hospital. On Wednesday morning, Akshay announced the passing away of his mother Aruna Bhatia. He tweeted, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu. His latest theatrical release was Bell Bottom with Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor.