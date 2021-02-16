Actor Sandeep Nahar, who committed suicide on Monday night, has killed himself by hanging in the bedroom of his flat in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai, as per the preliminary probe by police, an official said on Tuesday. The police official told PTI, “Nahar was spotted hanging from the ceiling fan of his bedroom by his wife and her friends. They brought him down and rushed him to SVR hospital in Goregaon where he was declared dead on arrival.” The official also said that the bedroom was locked from inside. Also Read - Sandeep Nahar Suicide: Anupam Kher Extremely Shocked, Sad by Actor's Death, Says 'He Was a Happy-Go-Lucky Guy'

His wife frequently knocked on the door but failed to evoke any response. Post which, she called her friends, the owner of the flat and a key-maker, as per the police official. He also added that the door was finally opened with a duplicate key. Also Read - Sandeep Nahar Dies by Suicide Hours After Posting Disturbing Note on Facebook, Mentions Bollywood And Personal Troubles

On Tuesday, the actor’s brother and father reached Goregaon police station to claim his body and to perform his last rites. According to the official, no complaint was lodged so far from any side. On the basis of primary information, Goregaon police have registered a case of accidental death and awaiting postmortem report. The official said police will record statements of Nahar’s wife, as she was the first person to spot him hanging, and of others who had rushed him to hospital. In the video posted by the actor in Hindi, he can be heard saying that he was ‘frustrated’ with constant fights with his wife and was being harassed and blackmailed by her and also by his mother-in-law. Also Read - Sandeep Nahar Death by Suicide: Khandaani Shafakhana Director Shilpi Dasgupta is Taken Aback

In the video posted on Facebook, he blamed his wife and also mentioned ‘politics’ he faced in Bollywood in his suicide note. He said, “Unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry”. He also said in his video, “I would have died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn’t. I now have nowhere to go. I don’t know what awaits me after I take this step, but I have been through hell in this life. I have only one request after I am gone, please don’t say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get her treated.

According to police, Nahar had probably posted this video around three hours before his death on Monday.