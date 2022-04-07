Pooja Bedi confirms Hrithik-Sussanne finding love again: Former actor Pooja Bedi has confirmed that her good friends Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan are dating other people. The actor spoke to a news daily and mentioned that she is glad for their friends who have found love again in their lives. Pooja added that it’s difficult for two people to rise back in life, and look out for each other after breaking up.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Holds Saba Azad Close From Waist, Poses With Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni in New Pics

In an interview with ETimes, Pooja talked about looking for meaningful relationships in life and being able to rise above differences. She said, “Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual.” Also Read - Hrithik Roshan- Saba Azad Party With Sussanne Khan - Arslan Goni in Goa, Fans React 'Ab Kuch Nahi Chupa'

She added that one feels liberated when a toxic relationship ends and people try to move on in their lives. Pooja said, “You feel glad to leave behind what was wonderful but wasn’t working anymore. Everyone must find meaningful and purposeful relationships at different phases of their lives. I’m delighted both Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between them and that both have found love again.” Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Walks Hand-in-Hand With Saba Azad, Netizens Give Mixed Reactions

While neither Hrithik nor Sussanne have made their relationship official with Saba Khan and Arslan Goni, respectively, their fans need no validation now. Their viral photos and videos on the internet speak volumes of how happy they are in their new relationships. Both of them joined Pooja in Goa a few days back for her birthday party. While Hrithik had Saba as her plus one, Sussanne took Arslan along and their photos are now being widely shared on social media.

Finding love again is tough and these two prove life is all about second chances!