Mumbai: Actor Pooja Bedi reacted to the news of Kartik Aaryan's exit from Dostana 2. In her latest interview with a daily, the actor and wellness coach talked about the industry having 'enough opportunity for everyone' and how people just hate those who come with a background of privilege.

Pooja Bedi, who was recently dragged into controversy for her stance over COVID-19, said her daughter, Alaya F, had to audition and face rejection before getting her debut movie Jawaani Jaaneman last year. She commented on 'nepotism' in the industry in the light of Kartik's exit from Dostana 2. Pooja was quoted by Times of India as saying, "I'll say that there's equal opportunity for everyone. We have Preity Zinta, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and so many other people who have come into the industry with no background and become icons. At the same time, we have people who've been part of the industry and yet fizzled out. Kumar Gaurav made a great debut with 'Love Story,' but his career didn't take off."

The actor went on to mention that she herself had to audition for her role in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba. Pooja added that the outside world 'chooses' to see this as an entitlement and 'people are envious of people who have a certain privilege.' "Yes, of course, we are privileged, but that doesn't mean that anybody will cast someone because there's somebody's child. A lot of outsiders are being given those opportunities, and I think it's fantastic," she said.

