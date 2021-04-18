Goa: Actor and wellness coach Pooja Bedi is in Goa and she has been sharing ‘happy’ videos of herself while encouraging all to not waste their life ‘caged’ during the coronavirus lockdown. After getting brutally criticised for talking about ‘freedom’ in pandemic times, Pooja made a series of tweets explaining to people what she really stands for. Also Read - Check Your Privilege! Pooja Bedi Faces Flak From Netizens Over Her 'Don't Let The Virus Cage You' Tweet

Earlier, the mother-of-two shared a video of herself enjoying a boat ride with fiance Maneck Contractor. The caption of the video that talked about freeing oneself and live life to the fullest irked many on social media. It read, “Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa. Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived…❤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that’s clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?” (sic) Also Read - Pooja Bedi Posts Video of Nude Naga Babas Performing Stunts to Justify Why Objecting to Milind Soman's Photo is Hypocrisy

Pooja also talked about loving Goa and how she’s living each day of her life working as the health and wellness coach there. However, several people slammed her point of view and mentioned that the actor should think of her privilege before asking others to come out and live like there’s no pandemic. Also Read - Pooja Bedi Gets Trolled For Comparing Milind Soman With Nude Naga Babas, Netizens Say 'Shame On You'

When a doctor told Pooja that she should think of many of those COVID warriors who are risking their lives everyday so that most people can stay inside their homes away from the virus, Pooja wrote, “Who made fun? Yes.. u have a respectable & difficult job.. but its one you CHOSE… & at least you have a job!!! Do u have any idea of the mental anguish of those who have no job or income due to lockdown and are starving to death or killing themselves? Livelihoods matter!” (sic)

Another Twitter asked Pooja: “So what do you suggest ma’am? People should be on the road spreading the disease?” and the actor replied saying, “Not at all. U should Exercise caution.. but free your mind from fear psychosis If no lockdown in your state… heal & strengthen your immune system with walks in nature/ sunshine & exercise. Your immunity is your best friend.” (sic)

Check out some of the other comments and questions to Pooja and what she said in her defense:

I was not flaunting privilege. I was expressing freedom. Which is something we have willingly given up in fear of death.

What of all those who cowered indoors fearful & in masks for over a year only to die?

Was that living? Is life just number of breaths? — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 16, 2021

It’s not a vacation. I live here.

Who says I don’t worry about finance? My businesses are badly hit. But I choose to ENJOY my hours/ months/ years on this planet.

I CHOOSE to not live in fear

I CHOOSE to live life to its fullest while I am alive — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 16, 2021

I’m as much at “risk” as everyone else. However.. I believe that fear cripples immunity.

It’s exercise. Sunshine. Positivity. That keeps ur immunity high.

I may be on A boat, a paddle board, or walking on beaches. Everyone can walk on beautiful beaches, I choose to do so!!! — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 16, 2021

If i got covid.. I would do steam inhalation.. gargle with salt water.. rest… eat herbs & drink lots of kaada. Think positive thoughts & be happy that while I didn’t have covid I LIVED. & if I die of covid, well I’m happy I LIVED FREELY & was not stuck in a cage for a year. — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 16, 2021

I’m reiterating the need for lockdown to be lifted and to get people back their lives, freedom and livelihood. — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 16, 2021

The message I was sending was to STOP living in fear. As fear cripples immunity. To LIVE your life while u have one, rather than cowering in fear & making life only about number of breaths!!! Sunshine. Exercise. Social life. Fun. Livelihoods. These are fundamental to LIFE. — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 16, 2021

Why is densely populated Taiwan not going through corona crisis? No lockdown… and Only 11 deaths till date!!! Farmers protests(lakhs) also had no masks no social ^,distance. Kumbh mela (lakhs) as well. Were they dying en mass?#herdimmunity #happy #livelihoods — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 16, 2021

Not at all. U should Exercise caution.. but free your mind from fear psychosis

If no lockdown in your state… heal & strengthen your immune system with walks in nature/ sunshine & exercise.

Your immunity is your best friend. — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 17, 2021

My fiancee makes boats and maintains them as well. That’s his line of work.

Btw…. Fishermen have boats too!

The objective is to showcase nature & healing power of a positive mindset.

Beaches or mountains or country side. Healing outdoor choices abound for those who choose it — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 17, 2021

Who made fun? Yes.. u have a respectable & difficult job.. but its one you CHOSE… & at least you have a job!!! Do u have any idea of the mental anguish of those who have no job or income due to lockdown and are starving to death or killing themselves?

Livelihoods matter! — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 17, 2021

In a separate tweet, Pooja mentioned that she’s not against the idea of the lockdown but all she advocates for is having a ‘free mind’ in difficult times. “My personal viewpoint is 2 keep senior citizens & those with comorbities safe & under a lockdown protocol. However it’s crucial 2 economy & livelihoods 2 let everyone else function, live & work normally. Stress, lack of exercise, fear & financial losses only amplifies illness” (sic)

Your thoughts on the entire issue?