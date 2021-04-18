Goa: Actor and wellness coach Pooja Bedi is in Goa and she has been sharing ‘happy’ videos of herself while encouraging all to not waste their life ‘caged’ during the coronavirus lockdown. After getting brutally criticised for talking about ‘freedom’ in pandemic times, Pooja made a series of tweets explaining to people what she really stands for. Also Read - Check Your Privilege! Pooja Bedi Faces Flak From Netizens Over Her 'Don't Let The Virus Cage You' Tweet
Earlier, the mother-of-two shared a video of herself enjoying a boat ride with fiance Maneck Contractor. The caption of the video that talked about freeing oneself and live life to the fullest irked many on social media. It read, "Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa. Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived…❤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?" (sic)
Pooja also talked about loving Goa and how she's living each day of her life working as the health and wellness coach there. However, several people slammed her point of view and mentioned that the actor should think of her privilege before asking others to come out and live like there's no pandemic.
When a doctor told Pooja that she should think of many of those COVID warriors who are risking their lives everyday so that most people can stay inside their homes away from the virus, Pooja wrote, “Who made fun? Yes.. u have a respectable & difficult job.. but its one you CHOSE… & at least you have a job!!! Do u have any idea of the mental anguish of those who have no job or income due to lockdown and are starving to death or killing themselves? Livelihoods matter!” (sic)
Another Twitter asked Pooja: “So what do you suggest ma’am? People should be on the road spreading the disease?” and the actor replied saying, “Not at all. U should Exercise caution.. but free your mind from fear psychosis If no lockdown in your state… heal & strengthen your immune system with walks in nature/ sunshine & exercise. Your immunity is your best friend.” (sic)
Check out some of the other comments and questions to Pooja and what she said in her defense:
In a separate tweet, Pooja mentioned that she’s not against the idea of the lockdown but all she advocates for is having a ‘free mind’ in difficult times. “My personal viewpoint is 2 keep senior citizens & those with comorbities safe & under a lockdown protocol. However it’s crucial 2 economy & livelihoods 2 let everyone else function, live & work normally. Stress, lack of exercise, fear & financial losses only amplifies illness” (sic)
