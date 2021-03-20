Mumbai: Actor Pooja Bedi has hit her photo archive today and shared stills from her controversial advertisement for Kamasutra condoms in 1991. For those who don’t know, Pooja Bedi and Marc Robinson featured in a first-of-its-kind spot that instantly became controversial and was banned from airing on Doordarshan. She shared a couple of pictures from the ad and wrote, “GOSH! Some of the WOW stills taken during my shoot for the Kamasutra Condoms advert in 1991 by the late Prabuddha Dasgupta.” She also tagged Gautam Singhania, who launched the advertisement in 1991. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Neha Kakkar Perform Hook Up Steps on Their Hit Song 'Marjaneya', Video is Must Watch

The ad was the first to be made for a condom brand and was directed by Alyque Padamsee. Though it was banned on Doordarshan, it aired on cable TV. The ad for Kamasutra has been credited with revolutionizing the role of condoms in India.

In 2011, Pooja Bedi opened up about the controversy and said, “We shot the ad in Goa. When I signed the ad, I was told I’ll have to be in the shower and Marc Robinson will be on this boat. I was fine doing all that. However, when I reached the studio, I spotted Marc Robinson there. I asked what he was doing in the studio! That is when I got to know that the ad will also be showing him getting into the shower with me. I was told to use the hand shower on Marc! I was surprised and apprehensive although I was okay with it.”

“After some time, I got an even bigger shock when I was told to squeeze Marc’s back! That is when I said, ‘I am so not doing that.’ I refused to touch Marc Robinson. Finally, the hand that squeezes Marc’s back towards the end of the ad was not mine but my makeup artist’s! The hand just had to look as if it was mine. I however touched him in other ads that we did together”, she added.

The Kamasutra ad turned Pooja Bedi into a sensation and she became the talk of the town. The same year, she made her Bollywood debut with Vishkanya and featured in Aamir Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.