Pooja Bedi tests COVID positive: Actor and wellness coach Pooja Bedi has been tested COVID positive. She took to social media and shared a video explaining how she chose to not get vaccinated against the coronavirus and she would now depend on the natural healing power of her body and natural elements to cure COVID-19. Pooja said that her fiance and house help have also tested positive for the virus.Also Read - Kabir Bedi Made Shocking Revelations About Personal Life, Pooja Bedi in His Book: Watch Exclusive Videos

In a video that she posted to reveal her diagnosis, Pooja said, “I know I have been vocal about not taking the vaccine. For me, it was a choice that I took. I know that my immunity will naturally rise up and I want to rely on my natural immunity. Each one of you, go make your own choices, this is my chronicled journey.” She added that she had been wondering about getting infected with COVID and she has finally caught it. Also Read - Pooja Bedi on Blaming Nepotism For Kartik Aaryan's Exit From Dostana 2: There's Equal Opportunity For Everyone

Pooja, who lives in Goa and works as a wellness coach, said that she initially thought of it as a dust allergy and therefore, started cleaning her cupboards. However, the actor said that she later realised that her condition was worsening and that’s when she decided to get herself tested. “It is quite the virus that kind of knocks you out, I have been passing out a lot,” she said. Also Read - Pooja Bedi Says 'Not Flaunting Privilege' After Asking All to Live 'Uncaged' Amid COVID - Check Tweets

Pooja went on to assure her fans that she is keeping good care of herself and would start feeling better soon. The actor added that people have survived coronavirus before the vaccination as well. “We must know that 99% of people who caught coronavirus before the vaccines came out have survived. And, 99% post the vaccination have also survived. We need caution, not panic. The fact is, we have tools and aids on our side,” she said. Check out Pooja’s video here:

We wish her to get well soon!