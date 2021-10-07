Filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt has hit back at a person who accused her of putting a suspected Narcotics Control Bureau Informant’s life at risk. A selfie taken by a mystery man with Aryan, purportedly in the aftermath of the NCB’s raid, went viral on social media. The picture left many speculating the identity of the man in the picture. Later, NCB issued a statement saying that the person wasn’t an employee of the investigating agency.Also Read - Shocking! NCB's Press Conference On Aryan Khan's Drugs Case | Watch Video

Pooja Bhatt, who has supported Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan’s arrest in connection with a drug case, said that she had not identified the person at all. After netizens suggested that the man in the picture is a private detective, Pooja questioned why he was allowed to participate in an official raid. She had written, “And then we have those, who would fail to be cast as ‘private detectives’ in the most archaic Bollywood film. Fact is stranger than fiction & replete with far more clichés. Time to change ‘Looks like a Bollywood villain’ to ‘Looks like a Pvt Detective outsourced by a Govt agency’.” Also Read - Aryan Khan Sent To Judicial Custody for 14 Days In Mumbai Drugs Case

And then we have those,who would fail to be cast as ‘private detectives’ in the most archaic Bollywood film.Fact is stranger than fiction & replete with far more clichés.Time to change ‘Looks like a Bollywood villain’ to ‘Looks like a Pvt Detective outsourced by a Govt agency’ 🙄 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 7, 2021



Hitting back at the user, she wrote, “I have not taken their name if you use your eyes to actually ‘see’ & re-read my tweet. Or is that too much to ask? Advise the said person to refrain from taking & then leaking such glorious ‘selfies’ next time as they go viral. Discretion is the better part of valour, is it not?” Also Read - Sameer Wankhede Talks About People Maligning NCB's Image in Aryan Khan Case: NDPS Act is Prime Importance

I have not taken their name if you use your eyes to actually ‘see’ & re-read my tweet. Or is that too much to ask? Advise the said person to refrain from taking & then leaking such glorious ‘selfies’ next time as they go viral. Discretion is the better part of valour, is it not? pic.twitter.com/TFehreH3HV — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 7, 2021



Earlier, she had tweeted in support of Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “This shall too pass.”Apart from Pooja, celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, and others came in support of him.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. His case has been shifted to the session court and his bail plea hearing will take place on Friday at 11 am. He was arrested on October 3, following the drug bust at a rave party in Mumbai.