Mumbai: Actor Pooja Hegde has broken her silence on the failure of her debut Bollywood movie Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actor said that she had given two years of her life to the movie and it did feel bad when it didn't work. Pooja, who's a popular actor in the South Indian film industry, was recently seen in Housefull 4. She is now be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, and in Bhaijaan opposite Salman Khan.

Speaking to ETimes about the Ashutosh Gowarikar-directorial, Pooja said that she, like everyone else, had high hopes from Mohenjo Daro, more because it brought Hrithik and Ashutosh back after the success of Jodhaa Akbar. The actor added that when a debutant is not a star kid, the audience judges her more. She was quoted as saying, "I always feel that when you are not a star kid, your first film becomes highly important and the fate of the film becomes even more important. People are watching your film like an audition in a way and judging if you can act or not and how is your screen presence. Based on that, you get the second film. When the film didn't do well, it pulled me back a little bit, but I didn't let that stop me from doing my work."

Pooja also said that she grew better from that time because it helped her to understand the audience's psyche better. The actor said that failure always gives her the chance to look back and assess what went wrong and she knows how to overcome that loss. "I gave two years of my life, heart, and soul to the movie; I did nothing else but the film. So, when the movie was released and my moment didn't come, it did set me back. But today, I deal with failure very differently. I think it taught me a valuable lesson in a lot of ways. It taught me that nothing is permanent–both failure and success. It's constant self-talk that I have with myself and try not to get too bogged down by failures. I give myself only 15 minutes to cry about it–you can do whatever you have to, punch a pillow–but after 15 minutes it's done. That's something I follow religiously."

Pooja has launched her foundation All About Love. She is also busy with her new releases down South.