Mumbai: Actor Pooja Hegde lauded Athiya Shetty's brother and actor Ahan Shetty, saying that she believes he is a potential talent. "Ahan's debut is without a doubt one of the most important and talked-about in Bollywood in recent years. He appears like a perfect hero on the big screen, with his tall demeanour, rich baritone, and machismo, and has a captivating screen presence." "Ahan's raw and intense performance in 'Tadap' has received a lot of praise, and I'm confident that he will not only establish his acting mettle but also win the hearts of the audience. Tadap star has a great future ahead of him and will go a long way ", she continued.

After making her debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Mohenjo-Daro', Pooja Hegde took the pan-India approach and worked in various regional film industries.

The actor always wanted to be recognised as an Indian actor rather than an actor limited to just one particular industry.

Talking about being a part of different film industries across India, Pooja said, “God has been really kind to have given me the opportunity to showcase my talent in different film industries and be given so much love by the audience. I always wanted to be known as an Indian actor and not let the barrier of language restrict my work. The idea is to do good work, work hard and prove your credibility”.

Revealing as to how she progresses from one project to another, the actress said, “The big question that an actor always has to face is ‘what next?’. One has to go by their instinct, give their 100 percent, and leave the rest up to the Almighty. I have been doing that ever since I started my acting career”.

Pooja will soon be seen in Bollywood with ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali‘ and ‘Cirkus’, the multi-lingual ‘Radheshyam‘ and Kollywood film ‘Beast’.

(With inputs from IANS)