Actor Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay were granted bail on Thursday evening by the judicial magistrate for the bond of Rs 20,000 each. The couple was arrested by the Goa Police on Thursday morning for shooting an ‘obscene video’ that went viral later online. The video created a stir and led to the registration of many complaints with the police. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Arrested, Milind Soman's Nude Run Appreciated in Goa: Twitterati Calls Out Hypocrisy of Indians

Seven people including Canacona PI Tukaram Chavan and six personnel from the water resources department (WRD) posted at Chapoli dam where the video was shot got suspended after the matter received wide attention. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Arrested by Goa Police After FIR For Shooting an Obscene Video at a Beach

While both Sam and Poonam have been granted bail, they need to stay put in Goa and report to the police station for six days. Cuncolim PI Therron D’Costa, who’s holding the additional charge of the Canacona police station, told Times of India that while Poonam has been asked to leave, her husband will be kept at the police station until they furnish the bond. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Sam Bombay After FIR For 'Vulgar Video' in Goa

The couple was arrested under sections 292 (taking obscene photos), 293 (circulating the obscene photos on social media), 294 (for the obscene act) and 447 (trespass) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 4 and s of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, and section 67-A of the IT Act.

The police said that the couple ‘sneaked into the dam’ on October 31 and shot the controversial clip, reported the daily.

Earlier on Wednesday, the local residents of the Canacona village marched to the officer of the deputy collector asking for the suspension of the Canacona PI accusing him of providing security to Pandey and her husband and allowing them to shoot the objectionable video at the dam. They even threatened the authorities with a strike if the PI wasn’t suspended. However, the strike was called off after the PI was suspended.