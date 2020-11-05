Actor Poonam Pandey was arrested by the Canacona police in Goa on Thursday. An FIR was lodged against her for shooting an obscene video at a beach in Goa after which protests took place demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister and the police officials who permitted the shooting. Now, as reported by PeepingMoon, the actor was arrested from a top resort at Aguada Goa. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Sam Bombay After FIR For 'Vulgar Video' in Goa

The video, a teaser of which was uploaded on Poonam's Instagram profile, went viral in no time after which various complaints against the actor were registered by the Goa Police.

On Tuesday, the State Water Resources Department in Goa had filed a complaint against Poonam for 'trespassing on the government property and shooting and distributing an indecent video.' The actor was shooting at the Chapoli dam in Canacona village.

Another complaint against Poonam was filed by the Women’s wing of the Goa Forward Party. The Vice President of the party, Durgadas Kamat, event went on to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodriques over the issue.

The police inspector in-charge of the Canacona police station was also suspended after the protests. Meanwhile, unfazed by the FIR and other complaints, Poonam and her husband Sam Bombay celebrated their first Karwa Chauth festival on Wednesday evening in Goa. The actor posted a happy picture of herself posing with her husband on Thursday morning on Instagram.

More details in the case are awaited.