Unfazed by the FIR filed against her in Goa, actor Poonam Pandey celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with husband Sam Bombay on Wednesday. The actor shared a loved up picture of herself posing with Sam on Instagram while celebrating the festival. Her post came a day after she was booked for shooting a ‘pornographic video’ on government property in Goa. Also Read - Poonam Pandey in Legal Trouble: FIR Against Actor For Shooting Vulgar Video in Goa

On Tuesday, the State Water Resources Department in Goa had filed a complaint against Poonam for ‘trespassing on the government property and shooting and distributing an indecent video.’ The actor was shooting at the Chapoli dam in Canacona village. The Deputy Superintendent of the area, Nelson Albuquerque is reportedly going to be summoned for questioning in the case. Also Read - After Domestic Violence Allegations, Poonam Pandey And Husband Sam Bombay Are Back Together

Another complaint against Poonam was filed by the Women’s wing of the Goa Forward Party. The Vice President of the party, Durgadas Kamat, event went on to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodriques over the issue.

No official statement from Poonam or her husband has been out yet. In his statement to a news agency, Kamat was quoted as saying, “Video of Poonam Pandey has gone viral in Goa. The video was shot at Chapoli Dam in Canacona, The area is highly secured and is the property of the Water Resource Department, Goa government. Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) normally issued permission for the shoot in Goa. The Chief Minister is the chairman of the ESG. The BJP government led by Pramod Sawant is promoting Goa as porn destination which is bringing bad name to the state.”