Actor Poonam Pandey has issued a clarification in the reports of her being arrested for breaking the rules of the lockdown. In an Instagram video that was published on her timeline, Poonam mentioned that she was watching movies last night at her home and had no idea that the reports of her being arrested were floating in the media. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Arrested For Violating COVID-19 Lockdown Rules With Boyfriend

In her Instagram video, she said, “Hey guys, I had a movie marathon last night. I watched three movies back-to-back, it was fun. I have been getting calls since last night that I am arrested and I am seeing that in the news as well. Guys, please don’t write that about me. I am home and I am perfectly fine. Love you all.” (sic) Also Read - Poonam Pandey Hails Virat Kohli-Led Men in Blue After India Beat Bangladesh in 2019 Cricket World Cup | SEE PIC

On Monday morning, news agency PTI informed that Poonam, who’s known for her bold performances in the films, was arrested by the Mumbai Police along with her boyfriend named Sam Ahmad Bombay. It was reported that Poonam and Sam were driving on the roads of the city paying no attention to the protocols of the coronavirus lockdown that has been imposed in the entire country to curb the impact of the deadly virus.

The agency quoted senior police inspector Mritunjay Hiremath saying, “A case has been registered against Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act.”