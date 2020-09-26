Actor Poonam Pandey, who recently filed a complaint against her husband Sam Bombay and alleged him of molestation, torture, and assault, has now opened up about the ordeal. She told SpotBoyE that she suffered a brain hemorrhage after being beaten by her husband. She also said that she was hospitalised a week ago and recently got discharged. She was quoted as saying, “I got beaten up very badly this time, it was a half murder. I don’t know how many days I was in hospital.” Also Read - Poonam Pandey To End Her Marriage With Husband Sam Bombay: He Knelt on my Body, Pinned me Down, Assaulted

She further added, “Because he is just crying in front of me and I really don’t know what to do? Every time he just beat me up and later starts crying saying sorry. This time also he did the same and promised it will not happen again and I will treat you good. But this is something he keeps doing always. Because of him I got a brain hemorrhage.” Also Read - Poonam Pandey Accuses Husband Sam Bombay of Molesting, Assaulting, Threatening Her, Latter Arrested

She also denied the allegations of marrying Sam for his money and said, “This man has deleted all my pictures from his handle whereas I have not deleted anything, thinking that everything will be sorted even now. He does this everytime and removes them. And I feel I am a fool after reading articles against me that I am making money out of him. Whereas the fact is he is making money out of me by selling my videos.” Also Read - Poonam Pandey Leaves For Honeymoon With Husband Sam Bombay, Wears Chooda, Mangalsutra And Sindoor

She also hinted that she may take the police complaint back which she filed in Goa after being beaten up in the hotel room.

Meanwhile, Poonam announced her wedding to Sam on social media on September 10. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony and jetted-off for their honeymoon. She has been teasing fans with her photos and videos from their honeymoon that she captioned, “Having the best honeymoon.”