Actor Poonam Pandey tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay recently. The wedding was a hush-hush affair as it was only last month that the actor had announced her engagement. In her latest interview with Times of India, Poonam talked about the wedding, why she made it a private event, and her love story with Sam Bombay. Also Read - Scientists Create New Masks to Fight Coronavirus, Claim It's Better Than Surgical Mask That Has no 'Anti-Bacterial' Properties

Poonam and Sam’s wedding pictures went viral on social media while the fans also asked about the decision to get married in a secret ceremony. The actor now revealed that the COVID-19 scare was the only reason she decided to only have her family members and a few close friends at her home to witness the wedding. She said, “Amidst the ongoing pandemic, and given the sad reports that we read on a daily basis, we decided to spread some joy. The wedding was a private ceremony at our home in Bandra, attended by family, and select close friends who danced with us and blessed us.” Also Read - Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Tests Positive For Covid-19, Goes Into Self-Isolation

The September 1 wedding looked like a happy event with Poonam flaunting her wide smile in most of the pictures. She said, “I have known Sam for three years now and we have been living together for two years. I met him while shooting for a project. We couldn’t ignore the fireworks between us and everything has been like a romantic Bollywood movie since.” Also Read - No Data Available on Migrant Deaths, Job Losses Amid Lockdown: Government Tells Parliament

The newlyweds are currently not going out for honeymoon due to the pandemic. “We are enjoying the honeymoon in our house as of now. But later, we plan to go to LA,” she said.

The actor said that her husband is her best friend and they share an amazing chemistry. Our best wishes to the couple!