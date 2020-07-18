The film industry is gearing up for a big announcement on Saturday. As per a report published in Peepingmoon, the makers are going to announce a pan-India film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The film is being bankrolled by one of the most popular film production companies in Telugu cinema – Vyjayanthi Movies. The report mentioned that Prabhas 21, as the film is currently being called, will be set in the backdrop of an imaginary third world war. It’s a huge-budget film which is going to be the 50th-anniversary special venture for the production company. Also Read - After Mumbai Police Makes Monica-Chandler Wear Masks, Assam Police Does Same With Pooja Hegde-Prabhas on Poster of Radhe Shyam

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin, who recently directed Telugu film Mahanati, for which actor Keerthy Suresh received a National Award, will be seen helming the sci-fi drama. This is the first time the audience will see Prabhas and Deepika teaming together on-screen. This is going to be Prabhas’ third pan-India film after the super successful Baahubali and Saaho that saw Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Also Read - Prabhas 20 First Look Out: Prabhas And Pooja Hegde's Upcoming Film Titled Radhe Shyam, Check Their Intense Poster

The report in the entertainment portal added that this new film is expected to go on the floors in April next year and will eye the year 2022 for release. The pre-production work on the film is yet to begin and things will be finalised after COVID-19 situation in the country. Currently, while Prabhas is busy with his recently announced film Radhe Shyam that also features Pooja Hegde, Deepika is awaiting the release of Kabir Khan’s ’83. She is also yet to begin the shooting for Shakun Batra’s directorial that is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Also Read - Prabhas 21: Nag Ashwin's Film With Baahubali Star to Feature Alia Bhatt?

Meanwhile, let’s wait for the final announcement on Prabhas 21! Stay tuned to this space.