Actor, dancer, and director Prabhu Deva has reportedly married his physiotherapist in Mumbai. A report in India Today quotes a source close to the dancer mentioning that he got married to the girl in Mumbai in September after which they moved to Chennai and Prabhu wanted to keep it all quiet and simple.

The report suggested that the popular actor-choreographer met his physiotherapist in Mumbai after developing serious back pain and that's when the cupid struck them and they decided to get married. The source also mentioned that it was a traditional wedding and both of them decided to didn't make it a big affair.

Earlier, some awkward reports of Prabhu Deva marrying his niece did the rounds. Denying all such rumours, the source said, "No, those reports are false. Prabhu Deva married a physiotherapist and she is not his niece. At present, they are in Chennai."

This is the actor’s second marriage. He was earlier married to Ramlatha aka Latha, however, their relationship couldn’t survive owing to the reports of Prabhu’s alleged affair with actor Nayanthara. In 2008, the couple even lost their eldest son to cancer and their marriage broke off later.

Meanwhile, the director has got many films lined up for him in the upcoming year. Prabhu Deva is eyeing an Eid release for Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is directed by him. He also has a few films in the pipeline down South as the lead actor.