Mumbai: Prachi Desai is surely a gem in Bollywood who, with her hard work and determination rose to success over these years. She started her career with television but soon moved to the big screen only to achieve greater heights. But one must not forget that Prachi was an outsider in Bollywood and too young when she stepped into the industry. How was her experience like? Was she ever made feel that she isn't an insider?

In an exclusive interview with india.com, Prachi shared her thoughts on being an outsider in Bollywood. Talking about the same, she said it's something one cannot deny and that this discrimination will always remain the same. 'It has always been there. It is still there and it will probably be there. It's a reality, you just have to accept it. There is no point denying it,' Prachi said. On being asked if she has experienced the same, Prachi nodded and said, "All the time, for sure. All the time". She went on to say that this discrimination is also reflected in the way people behave with you. "Whether it's the way you are treated, whether it's the way you are spoken to. If you really want to try for a specific role and the feedback that you are met with, it's there in your face all the time." However, Prachi refrained from taking names and said that she wants to raise hope among people.

During the interview, Prachi also talked about if she would never think about coming back to television and said, “Daily soaps in India take up your life. They take up all of your time. That’s a deciding factor which is why I bid goodbye to TV a long time ago. It’s too time-consuming. Secondly, I feel like, unfortunately, it’s not like in the west where you can be one of the world’s biggest stars by being a TV star.”

Prachi started her acting career with television and became extremely famous following her role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasamh Se in which she was the lead opposite Ram Kapoor. Prachi then quit television and entered Bollywood in 2008 with Rock On. Since then, Prachi has worked in several successful films including Azhar, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai and Bol Bachchan.