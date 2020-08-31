Filmmaker Prakash Jha has revealed that he’s thinking of making a sequel to his successful film Raajneeti that released in 2010 to good reviews and emerged as one of the year’s biggest blockbusters at the Box Office. Jha talked about his idea in an interview with Bollywoodlife. He said that he has already crafted the script of Raajneeti 2 in his mind and he’s searching for the right time to put things on board. Also Read - Prakash Jha Talks About Casting Bobby Deol in Upcoming Webseries Aashram

Jha was quoted saying, “It (the thought of a sequel to Raajneeti) has crossed my mind. We have worked on it and the script and the structure are already ready. I am just waiting for an opportune time to launch (the film).”

The director has already converted his film Gangaajal into a franchise and considering the popularity of the 2010 film, the audience has been awaiting the announcement for Raajneeti 2 for a long time now. It will also be interesting to see if the director retains the original starcast that included names like Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and Katrina Kaif among others.

Raajneeti was about the dark politics within a family in which a brother kills another brother for power and party.

Jha is also basking in the success of his recently released web-show Aashram that features Bobby Deol in the lead. The director is also preparing for the second season of the show.