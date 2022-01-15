Lata Mangeshkar latest health update: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to fight COVID-19 and pneumonia at a private hospital in Mumbai. On Saturday, the doctor treated her revealed in an official statement that she needs to stay in the ICU for close observation. Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital asked the fans to pray for the legendary singer.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Legendary Singer's Niece Says 'Prayers Have Worked'

While speaking to PTI, Samdani said, "She continues to be in the ICU under observation. We have to wait and watch. Pray for her recovery. She will continue to remain in the hospital." Earlier, the doctor had revealed that while the 92-year-old singer was admitted with COVID, she later got diagnosed with pneumonia that increased the troubles.

In another statement released by her niece, Rachna Shah, it was revealed that the doctors are taking extra care of the singer and want her to stay in the ICU because of her age. "We cannot go to see Didi as it is a COVID case. There are sufficient doctors and nurses there, though. The doctors have said that they would keep her for an extra day or two because of her age," she had said.

On Thursday, Shah said that the singer is doing better than before and the family is relieved with the progress. “She is doing well and we are happy about it. Everyone’s prayers have worked. Kindly, keep our privacy in mind,” she told PTI in a statement.

Lata Mangeshkar, often regarded as the nightingale of India, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. Apart from having an illustrious career in the film industry, she also has a series of some of the most highly respected awards including multiple National Film Awards, Padma Bhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan. She has also been conferred with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.