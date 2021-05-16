Mumbai: Actor Dia Mirza is expecting her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. She pointed out recently that none of the Covid-19 vaccines are currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant women and lactating mothers. She revealed that her doctor has advised her against taking coronavirus vaccine dose ‘until required clinical trials have been done’. Also Read - Mumbai: Covid-19 Vaccination Drive to Remain Shut on Monday Due to Cyclone Tauktae Warning

Responding to a Twitter user who tweeted about the surge in maternal deaths due to Covid-19, she wrote, “This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done.” Also Read - Now Booking Oxygen Cylinders in Noida is Just a Call Away. Check Details Here

The Twitter user had written, “I’d like to reiterate the need to protect pregnant women from new infections by following all COVID appropriate behaviour, the need to continue a push for effective vaccination amongst pregnant women, the need to defer fertility treatments when infections are surging.” Also Read - Lockdown in Delhi: Read Latest Update on Delhi Metro Services After Lockdown Extension

Check Out The Tweet Here:

This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done. https://t.co/eDtccY54Z1 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 16, 2021



Dia Mirza took to social media on April 1 announcing that she is expecting her first child. She posted a picture with her baby bump and wrote, ”Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth…One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.” Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15.

However, she was criticized by a user for allegedly hiding the fact that she was having a baby until her wedding with Vaibhav. She responded by saying, “We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.”

Earlier, another user criticized her for the same and she replied, “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical. Only answering this because 1) Having a child is a beautiful gift of life 2) There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey 3) As women we must always exercise our choice 4) Whether we choose to be single and parent a child or be in a marriage it is after all our choice 5) As a society we must un stereotype our idea of what is right or wrong, instead of training ourselves to ask what is fair or unfair.”