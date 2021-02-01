Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second child this month. Her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan announced earlier last month that the family is ready for the second baby as Kareena is due to give birth this month itself. And while she has taken a break from her professional commitments, the actor is having a blast with her girl gang. A pregnant Kareena is spending a lot of time with her girl pals these days and the latest photos on the internet are proof of the same. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Chills in a Red Bikini After Launching Her Haircare Line Anomaly

Dressed in a super-comfortable printed Kaftan, Kareena was seen posing with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and Mallika Bhatt on Sunday. The actor, looking radiant while flaunting her baby bump, gorged on some chaat with her friends and also talked about the same in her Instagram picture. In a photo shared by Malaika on Instagram, a wrote, "Chai,chaat n chat…. with the birthday gurl @amuaroraofficial ❤️" (sic)

Kareena is enjoying every bit of her pregnancy by posting pictures on social media, doing photoshoots, spending time with the family and eating a lot of good and healthy food. The actor is also rocking back-to-back fashionable looks to encourage body positivity and promote comfort as maternity fashion.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha that is being shot in Jaipur currently. Kareena wrapped her portions of the film last year while Aamir is still shooting. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is set for release during Christmas this year.