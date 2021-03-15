Lisa Haydon is expecting her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani. Taking to Instagram, she shared a new picture of herself flaunting her baby bump. However, her caption is what grabbed our attention. She quipped in the post about her confusion between how much the baby is growing and how much of the bump has to do with the food she is gorging on. In the photo, she can be seen clad in a grey jumpsuit and left her hair open for the click. She captioned it, “Sometimes I’m not sure how much is really baby growing and how much is croissant/pizza (sic).” Also Read - Lisa Haydon is Spending International Women's Day With Her 'Very Little Woman' As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Check Out The Picture Here:



Lisa Haydon’s fans could not stop appreciating her beauty and went gaga over her latest picture. While many called her ‘gorgeous mama’, another user commented, “You look amazing (sic)!”

On February 8, 2021, she shared the news of her third pregnancy with a video on Instagram. In the video, she had revealed the gender of the child. She is a mother of two sons, Zack and Leo.

The 34-year-old actor married in a dreamy beach wedding in 2016. Zack was born in 2017 while they welcomed Leo in January last year.

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.