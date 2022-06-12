Sonam Kapoor viral pic from Paris: Actor Sonam Kapoor is currently chilling with her family in Paris while waiting to embark on a journey of motherhood with her first child. The actress is having the best of her pregnancy days with her husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband, Karan Boolani – all of whom are vacationing together. After she celebrated her birthday on June 9, Sonam spent a day out in Paris and Rhea shared her pictures online.Also Read - Sonam Kapoor is Having a Baby Boy, Predict Fans as She Poses With Sister Rhea And Flaunts Baby Bump in London - See Pics

In one of the photos that are going viral on social media, Sonam is seen sharing a passionate kiss with her husband on the streets of Paris with the beautiful skyline in the backdrop. The actress is seen wearing a black dress with a cape while Anand wears a casual shirt above a white t-shirt and denim.

Sonam is expecting her first baby soon. The actress also recently did a fabulous photoshoot in which she could be seen flaunting her baby bump, wearing a white satin and pearl outfit designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The actress is enjoying her maternity days by travelling, spending time with family, eating good food and simply staying stress-free by doing what makes her feel happy. These photos are proof!