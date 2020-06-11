After Kangana Ranaut, actor Preity Zinta took to social media to demand justice for Ajay Pandita, a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch who was shot dead by a few terrorists in Anantnag. The actor took to Twitter in the wee hours of Thursday and made a tweet and mentioned that she is deeply saddened by the ‘merciless killing’ of the sarpanch who was affiliated to Congress. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood Actors For Their ‘Selective Secularism’, Demands Justice For J&K Sarpanch Ajay Pandita- Watch

Preity’s tweet, that received wide appreciation, read, “Deeply saddened & Upset at the merciless killing of the lone sarpanch in Anantnag recently. My condolence to the family in their time of grief. I hope that his family gets JUSTICE & appropriate action is taken against the guilty🙏 #RIP #JusticeForAjayPandita #KashmiriPandit” (sic)

Several Twitter users praised Preity for showing courage to speak for the rights of the Kashmiri Pandits and demand justice for murder. Earlier, Kangana released a video on Instagram in which she called out the ‘selective secularism’ of Bollywood celebrities. The actor lashed out at those who don’t speak about the matters related to Kashmiri Pandits. Kangana also appealed to PM Narendra Modi and others to ensure the safe return of the Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland Kashmir.

Ajay Pandita was reportedly shot dead on Sunday at around 6 pm at Lokbawan, Anantnag in Kashmir when he was in his orchid. The terrorists who killed the Congress sarpanch are still unidentified. A candlelight march was taken out in Jammu on Monday in his memory.