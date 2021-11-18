New Delhi: Bollywood actor Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough have been blessed with twins. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with her husband while announcing the news. Preity further mentioned that they have named their children Jai and Gia. She also thanked doctors and mentioned that she is excited for the new phase of her life.Also Read - Preity Zinta’s Latest Workout Video is a Pilate Vibe Setter

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia," Preity Zinta wrote.

Congratulations, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough!