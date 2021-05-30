Mumbai: The Karni Sena is once again back in the headlines after it raised objections over Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, Prithviraj’s title. As per the Times of India report, the Rajput organisation has asked the makers to change the name of the film to the name of the great king, Rajput Prithviraj Chauhan, on whom the film is based on. Filmmaker Surjeet Singh Rathore, President of the Youth Wing of the Karni Sena said, “How can they keep the title of the film as just ‘Prithviraj’ when the film is based on the great Prithviraj Chauhan? We want the title to be changed to his full name and give respect to him.” Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Admits He Needed Akshay Kumar To Compete With SRK, Aamir And Salman Back in 90s

The Karni Sena further demanded that the film has to be screened for them before its release to the public. As per the TOI report, Surjeet said, "If they don't listen to our advice they will have to face the consequences. What happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali during 'Padmaavat', the makers of this film will have to be prepared for it, too."

Akshay Kumar announced the film in the year 2018. He had tweeted, "Elated to share about my 1 st historical film on my birthday. Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look upto for his valor and values – Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films 'Prithviraj'."

In the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of Prithviraj and Manushi Chillar will be seen playing the role of Samyukta, Prithviraj Chauhan’s wife. The film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is being produced by Aditya Chopra.