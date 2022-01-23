Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently announced that they have become proud parents. While several media reports already claimed the child to be a baby girl, Priyanka’s cousin Meera Chopra has now confirmed the same. In a recent interview, Meera talked about how Priyanka always wanted to have a ‘lot of kids’ and mentioned that she has become a mother to a baby girl.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' First Child Is a Baby Girl : Reports

"Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self. We are all very proud of her," Meera Chopra told India Today.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick have not so far revealed the gender or name of their child officially. On Saturday, 12 AM, they shared the news of welcoming a baby on social media and wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)."

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018. In February 2021, Nick mentioned how he couldn’t wait to start a family with Priyanka. “We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything. Just knocking wood that it happens.” Priyanka, too, had expressed her wish to become a mother soon. She was quoted as saying, “I do want children, as many as I can have,” he had said.