Actor Priyanka Chopra turns a year older today and Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to wish the global star on her birthday. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, celebrities have flooded social media with adorable posts. While Kareena shared a picture from Koffee With Karan episode featuring the stunning ladies, Anushka Sharma shared pictures from the film Dil Dhadakne Do. Farhan Akhtar shared a refreshing photo from their dip in the pool from The Sky is Pink. Even Hina Khan shared her fan moment when she met PeeCee during Cannes 2019. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Timeline of How PeeCee And Nick Jonas' Love Story Unfolded

Take a look at the posts here:





Happy birthday @priyankachopra .. may your sky always be the colour you choose .. big hug. pic.twitter.com/enDM5LP2dO — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 18, 2020

Happy Birthday @priyankachopra , May lord Ganesh Always bless you with good health, peace & Happiness. Keep Shining Stay Blessed. 💐 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ncwKPASPge — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 18, 2020





HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR SUNSHINE GIRL ☀️ QUEEN OF THE WORLD 👑

THE ONE AND ONLY @PRIYANKACHOPRA 💖💐 MAY YOU ALWAYS CONTINUE TO LIGHT UP LIVES WITH YOUR INCREDIBLE TALENT! pic.twitter.com/rjyKWp8BOe — Roy Kapur Films (@roykapurfilms) July 18, 2020



Priyanka is currently in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas. On the work front, she has signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon. She will also be seen playing an important role in Keanu Reeves’ Matrix 4. She will also star in Netflix original film The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.