Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has become a global star with her hard work and talent, turns 38-years-old today. On her special day, let’s have a look at her love story with Nick Jonas and how they fell for each other. It was May 1, 2017, when the world, for the very first time, witnessed their proximity. Nick and PeeCee were ‘just friends’ when they made their public appearance in Met Gala 2017 and their chemistry was for everyone to look out for! Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Pens a Heartwarming Birthday Note For Mother-in-Law Denise Jonas, Thanks Her For Constant Grace, Generosity

Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to Serve as Ambassador of TIFF This Year, Shares Her 11-Year Journey With Film Festival

A year after in May 2018, the rumours of their dating sparked about the couple and they were spotted hanging out for Beauty and The Beast movie date to a fun-filled boat ride with friends. Their pictures went like wildfire on the internet.

In June 2018, things fuelled up even more after the duo started commenting on each other pictures. For example, the former Miss World shared a photo having dinner with her friends and Nick commented, “That smile” and PeeCee commented back, “Who is cuter? Lol.”

Later, they were seen together at JFK airport, where Priyanka joined him as his date to his cousin’s wedding at the Atlantic City. She also joined the Jonas family for a brunch.

In Late June 2018, they came to India and Nick met Priyanka’s parents and even attended the pre-engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani. In July 2018, Priyanka for the first time talked to the media about Nick. She said, “We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him. I think he really enjoyed it. It was really beautiful. He had a great time.”

On July 18, the couple stepped out in London to celebrate Priyanka’s 26th birthday. Later, Parineeti Chopra confirmed that it was Nick Jonas who popped the question to the actor.

In August 2018, the two got officially engaged in a traditional roka ceremony with family members and close friends. The two also hosted an engagement party attended by celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Arpita Khan among others.

After their engagement, the couple were spotted multiple times having vacations in Mexico, Texas, and Los Angeles to name a few.

December 2018, Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in two highly-anticipated weekend in Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. On December 1, they had a Christian wedding officiated by Nick’s father Kevin Jonar Sr. and the traditional Hindu ceremony on December 2.

On December 4, they hosted a grand wedding reception in Delhi.