Priyanka Chopra in black bikini viral pics: Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent a fun day at her home in Los Angeles on Thursday. The actress spent a quiet day by the pool, enjoying a few old Hindi songs and the bright sunny day. She flaunts her no-makeup look with wet hair and lots of style.Also Read - Reports: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas's Baby Girl's Name Revealed ! This Is What It Means - Watch Video

In the caption of her post, Priyanka talked about enjoying a few hours of self-care while listening to the ’90s classic songs like a true blue ‘desi girl.’ The caption on her post read, “When u get a few unexpected hours of self care💆‍♀️❤️ Sound ON!! 🔊 Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to? Share in comments. #90smusic #desigirl #sunshine #poolday (sic).” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Name Their Little Munchkin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka could be seen rocking a black bikini as she enjoyed a dip in the pool. In a picture that is now going viral, the former Miss World is seen taking a mirror selfie where one can also see the sprawling LA skyline in the background. Priyanka plugged all the stunning Bollywood hits right from Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Neele Neele Ambar Par, Baahon Mein Chale Aao to Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein among others.

Meanwhile, the actress is also busy with her mommy duties as she welcomed a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas into the family earlier this year. The actress is also coming back to Bollywood after a hiatus of six years with Farhan Akhtar-directorial Jee Le Zara. The actress is also a part of an American romantic film titled ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’ which is currently in its post-production stage.