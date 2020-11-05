Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating Karwa Chauth in Los Angeles. She took to social media to share some happy pictures of herself and her husband Nick Jonas from the celebrations. The pictures show Priyanka dressed in a red saree and wearing her Mangalsutra while posing with the traditional Karwa Chauth thaali (tray). The actor simply expressed her love for Nick in the caption while making the post on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating.❤️ I love you @nickjonas” (sic) Also Read - Neha Kakkar Shares Her First Karwa Chauth Celebration Pictures, Looks Radiant in Red With Rohanpreet Singh

Priyanka teamed up her red saree with a golden sleeveless blouse. She further went all traditional with her look, applied sindoor (vermillion) in the middle of her hair, and a bindi on her forehead. Priyanka also wore golden bangles and her trademark red lipstick.

This was Priyanka and Nick’s third Karwa Chauth celebrations after they got married in December 2018. The actor wore a stunning red saree during her first celebrations while she chose to deck up in a yellow Sabyasachi saree the next year. Both Priyanka and Nick look absolutely head over heels in love with each other and Karwa Chauth comes as yet another day for the world to admire their beautiful chemistry. The actor is quite traditional at heart and she has expressed the same in many of her interviews earlier. We wish this gorgeous couple the best for the future, always!