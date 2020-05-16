Actor Priyanka Chopra is ‘walking into the weekend’ with a good mood as she grooves to the song ‘Get Your Freak On’ in a bathrobe and a quirky hairdo. Flaunting her dance moves and enjoying her day during the photoshoot, she captioned the video on Instagram, “Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday #getyourfreakon @missymisdemeanorelliott #BTS @tatlermagazine #princesspoppyvibes Make up: @fulviafarolfi Hair: @petergrayhair Nails: @pattieyankee.” (sic) Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Gets Makeover From Her Niece Sky Krishna, Feels Like 'Pretty Princess Glam'

Her look is from the UK’s Tatler magazine’s May cover released digitally due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The theme of the cover was yesteryear Hollywood photoshoot in which she was seen in several other outfits and looks.

Watch the video here:



During the magazine interview, she opened up about her grandmother is worried about her lack of cooking skills. She said, “All my mother’s sisters were academics and my dad was a free-thinking creative, a musician and an artist, as well as a surgeon. My grandmother – my dad’s mum – always used to say, about me, ‘Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook.’ And my dad would say, ‘I’ll send a cook with her. She never needs to go into the kitchen.’ My mum didn’t know how to cook when she got married. My dad taught her how. And he taught her everything he liked to eat. Clever man.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will next be seen in The White Tiger, the Netflix movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao and based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.