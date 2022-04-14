Priyanka Chopra Speaks About Her Daughter: Actor Priyanka Chopra finally spoke about her newborn daughter and challenges as a new parent for the first time. In an interview with Canadian comedian and former talk show host Lily Singh, Priyanka opened up about her thoughts on parenting and what kind of parent she wants to be. Lily interacted with The Matrix Resurrections star during an event at the launch of Lily’s book, Be a Triangle, How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life into Shape. The actor spoke at length about her fears on parenting and not imposing her desires and upbringing on her daughter.Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Latest Pics, Videos LIVE: Family Members Arrive in Style; Pheras at 3:30 pm

Priyanka Recalls Her Parents Were Non-Judgmental!

Priyanka said, "I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything." According to the former Miss World, children come to the world through parents to find and build their own life. She revealed acknowledging the same really helped her as her parents were very non-judgmental in a certain way.

Priyanka and Nick’s Newborn Yet To Be Named!

On January, Priyanka and her singer-songwriter hubby Nick Jonas confirmed the news about their newborn on their respective Instagram handles. Welcoming their first child via surrogacy Nick and Priyanka’s official statement read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” The proud parents have not yet shared pictures of their newborn. Earlier, Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra told the paparazzi that her granddaughter is yet to be named. Check out this fun post on Priyanka’s Insta handle:

Priyanka To Team Up With Alia And Katrina!

On the work front Priyanka would be next be seen in the action film Ending Things opposite The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Anthony Mackie. To be written and directed by Kevin Sullivan, the movie is on the similar theme as Steven Spielberg’s 1994 action-comedy True Lies. In Ending Things Priyanka plays a hit-woman. She’ll next be seen in Text For You and the web series Citadel. The actor will also be reuniting with filmmaker Farhan Akhtar for his next Jee Le Zara co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in stellar roles.

