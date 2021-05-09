Commemorating Mother’s Day on Sunday, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra shared two photos – one featuring her mother Madhu Chopra and the other featuring her mother-in-law Denis Jonas. She summed up her post with an emotional caption that reads, “I do what I want, where I want, when I want…. if my mom says it’s ok. “- unknown Today we celebrate motherhood. The beginning of all life. Here’s to all the mothers all around us that boundlessly create, nurture and love. Please know you are appreciated and seen. I’m so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example everyday. Love you Happy Mother’s Day to everyone.” [sic] Also Read - Yoga For Breastfeeding Mothers: Best Asanas And Mudras to Stay Calm, Strong And Agile

Many celebrities took to social media to share lovely Mother’s day posts dedicated their moms. Some of the names include Sonam kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Preity Zinta among others. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan holding his little brother in arms.

Happiness is seeing your mother smile ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to meri ma & the center of my universe. Thank you for being my moral compass, my strength & all things nice inside of me. Love you to the moon & back 😍 #Happymothersday #MeriMa #MothersDay #Throwback #Ting ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jJqQHyZb40 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 9, 2021



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently busy shooting for Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling. She is also a part of Matrix 4 and a film based on Maa Anand Sheela.