Priyanka Chopra latest news: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally spoken out on her decision of dropping 'Jonas' from her name recently. The actor broke the internet last month when she removed her husband's name from her bio on Instagram. This triggered rumours regarding a problem in paradise. In an interview with Times of India now, Priyanka spoke about how it was so absurd to see all the speculations and realising that a tiny thing is blown out of proportion.

The actor was promoting her latest film Matrix: Resurrections when she was asked to comment on the entire uproar that ensued her decision of dropping 'Jonas' from her name on Instagram. She said, "I don't know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people! It's social media, guys. Just chill out!"

Last month, right before the premiere of their family show – The Jonas Brothers Roast on Netflix, Priyanka removed her surname from the bio. She didn't only drop 'Jonas' but also dropped 'Chopra' from her name. Later, as the rumours grew big, the former Miss World wrote a romantic comment on her husband Nick's workout post on Instagram and that eventually led to the end of the divorce rumours.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is superbly excited about her performance in Matrix: The Resurrections. The film features her alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Pattrick Harris, Daniel Bernhardt and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II among others. The film is releasing today, December 22.