Actor Priyanka Chopra violated the UK's COVID-19 lockdown rules after she visited a salon in London on Wednesday evening. As the latest report, The White Tiger actor arrived at the salon with her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her pet dog Diana at around 4:45 pm. Celebrity stylist Josh Wood was also present at the salon. Soon after her visit, the police were alerted of the COVID-19 lockdown regulation breach and reached the place to give a verbal reminder to the owner. However, no fine was imposed.

Metro.co.uk quoted the Metropolitan police spokesperson as saying, "Police were alerted at around 17:40hrs on Wednesday, 6 January to reports of a Covid breach taking place within a hairdresser on Lansdowne Mews, Notting Hill. Officers attended and the owner of the salon was given a verbal reminder of the important need to comply with all regulations regarding Covid-19 and signposted to other sources of advice. No fixed penalty notices were issued."

Currently, the UK is under a complete lockdown, possibly till mid-February, in order to curb the more infectious new strain of coronavirus. The regulations also state that 'personal care services', including spas and salons, must be close.

Reportedly, Priyanka is stuck in London with her husband, Nick Jonas. She came to the city to shoot for her upcoming film, Text For You. During the shoot, a lockdown was imposed in the state. The filming was supposed to end by the end of the month. However, the production team is trying to arrange for everyone to return to the US.

