Priyanka Chopra is living with her husband Nick Jonas in quarantine in Los Angeles after coronavirus outbreak. During the lockdown period, she is not leaving a chance to spend quality time with her niece Sky Krishna. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of pictures where little munchkin can be seen giving a makeover to PeeCee and it is the cutest thing on the internet today.

Clad in a denim dress, she relives her Miss Universe Days as she wears a crown and feels like a princess. Sharing the post, she wrote, "First Monday in May This year's theme: Pretty Pretty Princess Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti." (sic)

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she shared an adorable video where she lifts little sky and says that she is no need to go to the gym. She captioned it, “No gym, no problem. @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram No gym, no problem. @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 2, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT



On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim among many others.

She will next be seen in The White Tiger, the Netflix movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao and based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.