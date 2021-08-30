Priyanka Chopra in bikini: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared some cheeky pictures on Instagram on Monday morning. The actor reunited with her husband, Nick Jonas, after a long time and she has been on a photo-sharing spree ever since. In her latest set of pictures which is going viral on social media, she can be seen rocking that fabulous frame in a bikini. Priyanka had a fun weekend with Nick and she didn’t shy away from sharing a few glimpses from the same on her social media handles.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Nick Jonas' Favourite 'Snack' In This Hot and Cute Picture

While in one picture, she could be seen clicking a selfie with Nick, in another, she could be seen flaunting that hot bod in a black bikini top and red bottoms. She teamed that up with a pair of oversized white sunglasses. Priyanka clicked the picture while sunbathing with Nick and captioned her post as, "Sundays like this tho… ❤️ (sic)". Check out the post here:

Priyanka and Nick are currently in London where the actor is shooting for her upcoming series Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers. Nick, while appreciating Priyanka’s stunning figure, commented on the post saying ‘yummy’, while her sister, Parineeti Chopra, was totally taken aback. She wrote, “Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on instagram 😱 ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed (sic)”

Meanwhile, Priyanka is back in Bollywood with a new film titled Jee Le Zara in which she has collaborated with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film is based on three friends on a road trip. Excited?