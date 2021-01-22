Actor Priyanka Chopra has been part of the hilarious meme fest and it will definitely make you go ROFL! On Friday, The White Tiger actor took to Instagram stories to share a bunch of unseen pictures of her family featuring Bernie Sanders. US politician Bernie Sanders has become the most viral meme this week after his casual appearance in mittens and ‘grandpa jacket’ at the US presidential inauguration. Like netizens, even she could not resist sharing series of memes. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Day: Kriti Sanon Remembers SSR With Adorable Post, Says 'Smiling Like Child'

In one of the photos, Bernie can be seen sitting with Priyanka and her brother Siddharth, while in another hilarious picture, Madhu Chopra is seen carrying Bernie in her arms. The third picture features Bernie on a boat with Priyanka, Nick Jonas, and her niece Sky. Another picture shows Priyanka posing with Bernie at her US home as he interrupts Priyanka and Nick’s romantic moment. In the last photo, Bernie can be seen joining the cast and crew of The White Tiger. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Ankita Lokhande Shares Unseen Video of Late Actor Playing With Scotch

Check Out The Memes Here:



The White Tiger is all set to release on Netflix today (January 22). The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by Ramin Bahrani, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning book, The White Tiger.

In the film, Priyanka and Rajkummar are seen as an affluent couple, who have been living with their family in India after returning from the US for their business. Adarsh is seen as their driver, Balram Halwai. Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Ashok.

Hours before the release of the film, the Delhi High Court has refused to stay the release of the film on the online streaming giant. Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the stay application filed by Hollywood producer John Hart Jr and filmmaker Sonia Mudhbhatkal. The court noted, “It is settled that any party approaching the court at the end hour, seeking interlocutory indirection against the release of cinematographic film, is disentitled to any such relief”.