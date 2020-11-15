Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, celebrated Diwali this year in London where the actor is shooting currently. The couple posted a stunning picture on Instagram in the wee hours of Sunday while wishing their fans the best on Diwali. Also Read - 'Gudiya' Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning as Ranveer Singh Shares Never-Seen-Before Pics From Wedding Days on 2nd Anniversary

Wearing a rust coloured flower-printed saree by designer Sabyasachi and holding a diya (earthen lamp) in her hand, PeCee posed with her husband who was also carrying a diya in his hand. The actor further styled her look with a pair of statement kundan earrings. Pink bangles and her signature berry lips completed Priyanka’s Diwali look. The couple looked lovely together. The caption on Priyanka’s post read, “Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours. ❤️

📸- @chasefoster"

This was Priyanka and Nick’s second Diwali together after they got married in December 2018 in India. The couple spent Diwali last year in LA and Priyanka wore another Sabyasachi saree while celebrating the festival.

Back home, the film industry celebrated Diwali in a quiet fashion while maintaining sensitivity during the pandemic times and after losing some of the most loved people this year. While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated in Dharamshala where the actor is shooting for his upcoming film, Malaika Arora also joined beau Arjun Kapoor there. For Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the celebrations doubled as they also marked two years of their marriage on Saturday.