London: American singer and music writer Nick Jonas is going through a phase where he wants to lay back, and have a good laugh. At least that’s what he said in his latest interview with People in which he also called his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas his greatest source of inspiration. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears Dhoti Pants With Open Jacket at BAFTAs - See Viral Photos

Nick and Priyanka look totally head over heels in love with each other and their chemistry seems absolutely organic whether in the photos or at events. Therefore, it’s not a surprise when Nick says that his ‘muse’ is his wife and he drives most of his inspiration from her. Nick was quoted as saying, “I’m not shy about admitting that’s the source of a lot, if not all of my inspiration when I’m writing,” Jonas said. “I feel really fortunate to have that muse and that support propels me to continue to write; it’s omnipresent for me.” Also Read - BAFTAs 2021 Honour Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor Alongside Chadwick Boseman, Sean Connery

The talented singer added that since he and Priyanka have to spend a lot of time away from each other due to their separate work commitments, they try to extract as many moments together as they can to make the best of time. “We’re together as much as we can be to bank as much time for those moments when we know that we inevitably have to be apart,” he said. Also Read - BAFTAs 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Steals The Show in Her Butterfly Dress, Rocks a Plunging Neckline Like a Boss

Nick and Priyanka got married in the year 2018 in a dual wedding ceremony in India. It was a grand three-day wedding with both sides of the family enjoying traditions to the fullest. The wedding was followed by multiple receptions both in India and in LA. Nick and Priyanka have been setting couple goals ever since!