Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her singer husband Nick Jonas is one of the cutest couples. On Monday, the actor took to social media sharing what is Nick's favourite snack and this picture will leave you in complete awe.

Priyanka shared a picture in which she and Nick can be seen lounging by the pool on a sunny day. While Priyanka looks hottest in a black bikini top with red bottoms, Nick Jonas is sitting shirtless. However, Nick's actions will surely grab your eyeballs. The singer can be seen using a fork and a knife on Priyanka's ass, leaving her with a burst of laughter.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, 'Snack' and dropped fork and knife emojis along with a red heart. Several fans took to the comment section of Priyanka's post dropping heart and fire emojis. In another picture, PeeCee can be seen enjoying a sunny day in a black bikini.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has returned to the US to meet Nick Jonas and has also attended one of his concerts. The Jonas Brothers are currently on a tour, called Remember This. Nick has been repeatedly sharing videos from the tour on his social media.

On the work front, Priyanka has been shooting in London otherwise for her upcoming series, Citadel. Not only this, she will also be seen in Mindy Kaling’s new Indian Wedding Comedy. PeeChee has also announced her Bollywood project, Jee Le Zaraa. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.