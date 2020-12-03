Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas celebrated two years of their marriage by sharing some extremely stunning and never-seen-before images from their Hindu wedding. Their wedding photographer, Joseph Radhik, also took to Instagram to give an inside glimpse into the fun-filled royal Jodhpur wedding of the couple that happened two years back and got everyone’s attention all over the world. Also Read - Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra’s Romantic Posts on Second Wedding Anniversary For Each Other

Wearing a red Sabyasachi lehenga named Gulabo, Priyanka looked like the most gorgeous bride ever while her American husband too decked up in a Sabyasachi sherwani for the big day. Nick’s family members who had flown to India for an entire week of wedding festivities could be seen participating in the rituals as per the Hindu wedding customs. In one photo, popular YouTuber Lilly Singh could be seen smearing Nick with turmeric as per a pre-wedding ritual. Check out these photos: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Reminisces Her Padma Shri Win, Says 'It Bring Backs Incredible Memories'

Priyanka and Nick’s wedding was an affair to remember and one just cannot fail to realise the love and the beauty of bondings that’s so visible in all these photos from the wedding. The couple got married in a dual wedding ceremony. Their white wedding took place on December 1 and Priyanka wore the biggest ever veil with her wedding gown while they solemnised their relationship in a Hindu wedding the next day that was no less than a dream.

Nick and Priyanka have been head over heels in love with each other. There’s no photo of them that doesn’t radiate the depth of their relationship and their fans just couldn’t be happier for them. The couple moved to LA after getting married and recently they shifted to the UK due to Priyanka’s work commitment.

We wish them the best always!