US: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is soon going to be on air with American TV host Oprah Winfrey. In the new promo from the sit-down interview, PC is seen having a detailed conversation about her growing up days in India and how she has been leading a spiritual life. Priyanka explains that she belongs to a country where all faiths are celebrated. She adds that she is fortunate to have a family where she has seen his father singing in a mosque, her mother worshipping in a temple, and herself studying in a convent school.

Priyanka is quoted as saying, “I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You’re right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it,” when Oprah asks if she had a ‘spiritual foundation’ while growing up. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Radiant As She Shines in Violet-Blue Dress For Oscar Nominations

The actor, who was there to promote her memoir Unfinished, said that more than one religion, she was always made to understand the presence of the ‘higher power’. Priyanka said that she has a temple in her house in the US and she prays there, and it feels good to believe that there’s one higher power. “I am a Hindu. I pray, I have a temple at my home, I do it as often as I can. But truly to me, I am a believer that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that,” she says. Watch the full promo here:

In her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka has talked about her days in India and how she always had an elaborate family like in most Indian households where all of them were always available and ready to support each other no matter what life threw at them. The actor’s interview with Oprah will be out on Discovery+ on March 24.