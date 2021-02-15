Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her Valentine’s Day away from husband Nick Jonas but the man made sure that his wife was the happiest. As revealed in a post made by PC, Nick sent her lots of red roses and also made a lovely romantic post for her. Also Read - On Valentine's Day, this Shoe Store Owner Came Up With an Unique Advertisement | Watch Viral Video

Priyanka and Nick are head over heels in love with each other. They never shy away from expressing their feelings for each other and are always so full of love while talking about the time spent together and their relationship. In a picture shared by the actor on her Instagram handle, she could be seen sitting on an opulent couch as hundreds of roses surrounded her on Valentine’s Day. While sharing the picture on Sunday evening, PC wrote just how much she was missing Nick. The caption on her post read, “I wish you were here @nickjonas ❤️ just a couple of roses.. 😆” (sic) Also Read - Tough Time For Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Till 2022 But They'll Win - Love Astro

In another special post, Priyanka shared an old picture of herself posing romantically with Nick. “My forever Valentine. I love you,” read the caption on her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Nick also made a beautiful post dedicated to his lovely wife. He shared a picture of themselves posing on a horse by the beach side. “Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. 🎵 Happy Valentine’s Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back ❤️,” read Nick’s post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka and Nick got married in the year 2018. Currently, while PC is in the UK, Nick is in the US. The two have always been expressing their love for each other through various social media posts like these.

On the work front, Priyanka is still basking in the success of her Netflix film The White Tiger which has been widely appreciated for both its content and the performances. She also released a memoir titled Unfinished.